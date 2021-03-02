New Johnson County school to be named after Ray Crowe

JOHNSON COUNTY — A new Johnson County elementary school is being named after a former high school basketball coaching legend.

The Clark-Pleasant School Corp. will name its newest building after Ray Crowe.

The school board will officially vote on the matter in two weeks.

Crowe coached the Crispus Attucks High School basketball team to state titles in 1955 and 1956. It was the first Indianapolis and Black team to claim such an achievement in state history.

Crowe went on to serve as a state lawmaker and city-county councilor. He's an alum of the district, graduating from Whiteland High School in 1934.

Crowe passed away in 2003.