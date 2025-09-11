New Lawrence bookstore makes reading affordable while tackling literacy hap

LAWRENCE — A new nonprofit bookstore is working to make reading more accessible while helping community members build valuable life skills.

Red Dog Books opened with a clear mission: to provide affordable books to families who might otherwise struggle to access them.

Most of the thousands of books on the shelves are priced under five dollars, with every genre represented.

“We wanted to make sure that people with a lower income could afford to start reading,” Christie House, Owner said. “We wanted to make sure to provide literacy needs in places that it was needed.”

House says Red Dog Books also doubles as a space for learning and job skill development.

Volunteers range in age from 13 to 85 and many of them are Lawrence locals.

House says the idea for volunteers came after she hired her autistic brother and recognized the need for inclusive work opportunities and training.

By creating a welcoming environment, the store helps people of all ages gain confidence and experience, all while supporting a larger cause.

That cause is especially critical in Marion County, where literacy rates remain a major concern.

According to RISE INDY, a nonprofit organization focused on improving educational outcomes across the city, only 26% of third through eighth-grade students passed the English/language arts portion of the 2024 ILEARN assessment.

Jasmine Jackson, Chief of Staff at RISE INDY, says that the region is facing a literacy crisis.

“We are in a state of urgency, and I’d argue emergency when it comes to literacy,” Jackson said. “We encourage the full community to get engaged in improving education outcomes and I celebrate that Lawrence is opening this bookstore to make reading more accessible and affordable.”

RISE INDY works to tackle the problem through initiatives like tutoring, parent literacy training and community fellowships that place trained volunteers in local schools.

Programs have already helped students improve reading fluency and comprehension while also re-engaging parents and caregivers in their children’s education.

As for Red Dog Books, it also serves the community in other ways, collecting toiletries and assembling "blessing bags" for foster youth and people experiencing homelessness.

The store gladly accepts book donations year-round and encourages anyone interested in volunteering to stop by and get involved. It's located at 7115 E 46th St, Indianapolis, IN 46226.