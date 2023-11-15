New lawsuit filed against Indianapolis Housing Agency, property management at Lugar Tower

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Public Housing complex for seniors is once again facing legal trouble.

Residents at Lugar Tower filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the Indianapolis Housing Agency and the property management group.

The lawsuit claims there was a breach of a settlement agreement, which was just reached 3 weeks ago.

The suit alleges security is supposed to be provided, during the daytime, but it's no longer happening.

Residents first took action after living with feces in the stairwells and hallways, for months.

IMPD has responded to crime reports there more than 500 times, this year.

Now, the concerned clergy, attorneys and the city-county councilor for Lugar Tower's district are outraged and stepping in.

Main points in the lawsuit:



The residents of Lugar Tower in downtown Indianapolis are virtually all seniors and/or persons living with disabilities. For years, they have been victimized by their landlords’ neglect, especially the neglect of the Indianapolis Housing Agency, that has forced them to live in filthy conditions—including months of unremedied human feces and urine in the stairwells. The neglect of Lugar Tower’s landlords also forced the residents to try to survive in a perpetually violent environment that included multiple shootings and stabbings and a refusal by their landlords to make their apartment doors safe from repeated break-ins. According to publicly-available data provided by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, there were 525 dispatches of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to the 900 block of Fort Wayne Avenue, the location of Lugar Tower, during the first nine (9) months of 2023. Those dispatches include multiple reports of assaults, burglaries-in-progress, and dead bodies being found. On April 26, 2023, multiple residents of Lugar Tower, including Plaintiff Sandra Barnes, filed a lawsuit in Marion Superior Court against their landlords over these conditions, Williams et al. vs. Lugar LP et al., Cause Number 49D11-2304-PL-016917. After the lawsuit was filed, Lugar Tower conditions improved, including the addition of 24-hour security on the premises. Due to the improvement in the conditions, and the promises their landlords made in an enforceable Settlement Agreement to keep in compliance with the law and the terms of the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance the Attorney General reached with the Indianapolis Housing Agency under Cause Number 49D12-2308-MI-031784, promises which included commitments to ensure safe conditions and a reasonable security presence, the Lugar Tower residents agreed to settle their claims under Williams et al. vs. Lugar LP et al., Cause Number 49D11-2304-PL-016917. On November 2, 2023, Marion Superior Judge John F. Hanley granted the parties’ mutual request to dismiss the claims under Williams et al. vs. Lugar LP et al., Cause Number 49D11-2304-PL-016917. On November 3, 2023, the very day after Judge Hanley signed the dismissal order, Lugar Tower residents including Ms. Barnes learned that the Defendants intended to pull out weekday daytime security from Lugar Tower. Since the following Monday, November 6, daytime security has not been in place at Lugar Tower. Ms. Barnes by counsel notified that same day of November 6th counsel for Defendants and the Office of the Attorney General that the residents were being put in danger by the Defendants’ breach of their Agreement, the Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, and violating applicable law. IHA has stated they have no intention of restoring the daytime security presence.

Bradley Company, the property manager of Lugar Tower, provided the following statement.

“Our team has made significant strides to improve Lugar Towers, and we are committed to providing high quality affordable housing for our residents. We look forward to resolving these concerns in court.”

WRTV's Rachael Wilkerson will have updates at 5 and 6.