New legal prep charter school to open in Indianapolis this August

INDIANAPOLIS — A new charter school offering legal-themed education will open in Indianapolis this August.

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Legal Prep Charter Academy is launching its Indianapolis campus at 525 South Meridian Street, near Lucas Oil Stadium, and is now enrolling 6th and 9th graders for the 2026-2027 school year.

The free, public college-prep school will serve grades 6–12 and combine rigorous academics with real-world legal experiences, school leaders said.

‘Full circle moment’ for assistant principal

Assistant Principal Darius Hillsman graduated from Legal Prep’s original Chicago campus. He said opening the Indianapolis school is personal.

“It is a full circle moment for me — it’s going from being a student to the principal, so that in itself is just an amazing feeling,” Hillsman said. “Just to be the kind of person I needed when I was a student and to serve as a role model for the kids.”

Street Law, moot trials, and dual credit

Legal Prep students will study legal topics through classes like Street Law and constitutional law. The curriculum includes moot trials, student debates, and visits to law firms and corporations to build negotiation skills.

“At Legal Prep, we have law-themed classes and moot trials just to give the kids experiences they wouldn’t typically get,” Hillsman said. “Of course, they’ll learn basic math and reading, but we want to introduce law-themed classes, including moot trials and debates among students.”

The school also offers dual credit courses, social-emotional learning, and mentorship with legal professionals to prepare students for college and leadership roles.

Enrollment open; transportation provided

Enrollment is open for 6th and 9th graders. Transportation will be provided for students when classes begin in August, the school said.

Legal Prep Indianapolis will host open houses before the school year starts. Dates have not been announced. Building tours and more information are available now at the campus, 525 South Meridian Street.

