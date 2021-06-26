New Little League facility opens in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN — After nearly three years of planning, the new Little League® Central Region facility opened Saturday in Whitestown.

Governor Eric Holcomb helped cut the ribbon on the 15-acre facility, which was quickly put to use. Zionsville Little League and Brownsburg Little League played the first game Saturday afternoon.

"We are thrilled to be able to officially open our new facility in Whitestown and welcome members of the community to be a part of this exciting experience,” said Nina Johnson-Pitt, Little League Senior Strategy Executive.

The facility features the Central Region Headquarters administration building, a gift shop, concessions stand, restrooms, batting cages, and a full-size, lighted Little League field with stadium seating, bleachers and a press box.

Little League Central Region

The facility is located at 7185 S. Indianapolis Road