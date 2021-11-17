New marketing initiative promotes 'Peace in the Streets' to curb violence in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — There have been 243 homicides in Indianapolis so far in 2021, and 2020 saw an all-time homicide record with 245 people killed. It's plain to see that Indy is on track to break its record before the year's end.

However, there is a new citywide marketing initiative to get people, churches, neighborhoods, anti-violence groups, and community stakeholders to promote a new campaign to combat violence.

It's called "Peace in the Streets," and it was the highlight of a peace rally held on Tuesday at Christ Temple Apostolic Faith on Indy's north side.

Clergy and community leaders have been meeting for months, supporting each other, as they aim to tackle the city's rising violence problem.

Here's how the new initiative would work. The strategy would ask people to do three things: think peace, talk peace, and live peace.

The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Greater Indianapolis is also asking people around Indianapolis to repeat the phrase, "Peace in the Streets," to inspire much-needed change in the city.