New mother overcomes addiction thanks to support from Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana

COLUMBUS — New mom Annie is savoring the small moments.

Her 11-month-old son Malachi's first words, him learning to crawl and his big smile.

“He’s a very happy baby," she said.

But it wasn’t too long ago that Annie’s life was down a dark path.

The 26-year-old spent most of her life in the foster care system, learning to steal, falling into addiction and spending time behind bars.

“I just went overboard. Then I found an addiction and started using drugs and going downhill from there," Annie said.

Everything changed when she found out she was going to be a mom.

“Once I saw that positive pregnancy test I was like ‘Man, this stuff has to change. I don’t want to be this person anymore.’”

Annie turned to Volunteers of America’s Fresh Start Recovery Center for help.

The program allows mothers and children to stay together during substance use disorder treatment.

“We really wanna make sure we’re supporting these women as they are having this opportunity to carry their children to come with us and allowing them to bring their children with them allows them to maintain that bond and promote a healthy family, healthy pregnancies, higher birth rates," Director of Recovery Housing April Frederick said.

Frederick says the VOA prides itself on serving the community’s most vulnerable.

“We do employment we do housing we’re really supporting them in their parenting goals. We have parenting classes. We support them through that process," she said.

After graduating from the Fresh Start program, Annie transitioned into the Legacy Recovery House for continued support.

She graduated last week.

“I’m able to maintain a job. I have my own place. I have my own car. I’m able to give my kid what he needs," Annie said.

Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana

Annie aspires to give back to the program that saved her life.

She says she wants to work as a peer recovery coach for the VOA in the future.

“I wanna be able to be that person that I didn’t have when I was in my addiction," she said.

Annie is being recognized for her success at VOA’s Power of Hope event on Thursday.

The event seeks to raise awareness and funds to provide essential services to women like Annie.