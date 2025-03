Exciting news for Indianapolis travelers: Spirit Airlines is set to introduce a nonstop flight option between Indianapolis International Airport (IND) and New York-LaGuardia Airport (LGA), starting September 5.

Operating four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, this new route is perfectly timed for those planning a fall getaway to the vibrant city of New York.

Flight bookings are already open on Spirit's official website.