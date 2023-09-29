New online resource makes addiction treatment services more accessible to Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly one in 12 Hoosiers, almost a half million people, meet the criteria for having a substance use disorder, according to Indiana University.

A new resource will make finding the proper treatment program more accessible.

"I've heard countless stories from Hoosiers, some who even work in the treatment system, who tell me the difficulty of navigating finding care for a loved one,” Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement and Chairman of the Indiana Commission to Combat Substance Use Disorder, said.

That's why Indiana is adding all 605 addiction treatment facilities to Shatterproof Treatment Atlas' website. It's a resource Emanuel and Carol Merchiers wish existed earlier. They lost their son, Alex, to an overdose last year.

"Looking back on this journey, Carol and I are convinced that if we’d have had access to a platform like Atlas, we would have been able to find the best fit for Alex's needs and the final outcome would have been different,” Emanuel Merchier said.

The website gives people looking for treatment a 10-question prompt that guides them to the proper type of and level of treatment.

Devon Jones has been in recovery for 17 years. He now helps others overcome their addictions as a Behavioral Health and Addictions Officer in northwest Indiana.

Jones admits finding the proper treatment can be challenging.

Devon Jones

"Even within my family we have multiple pathways to recovery," Jones said. "Mine falls under the harm reduction model by improving my health and wellness over time, while my cousin Macy Simmons follows more of a 12-step model."

Jones says his dad was struggling with a heroin addiction, and his grandmother tried to get him help but didn’t know where to start. If it weren’t for him and his experience, he’s convinced his father will still be struggling.

Devon Jones

"I was able to get him linked to treatment," Jones said. “I think about all the individuals in our state where their family members or friends know they’re struggling, and they need help but don’t have a central place or platform to turn to.”

That's why he says having an online resource backed by the state is a step towards showing everyone in need that recovery is possible.

“It can literally be an hour-by-hour decision so it’s important to have that platform so they can get in right away,” Jones said.

Indiana is one of 13 states to add their recovery resources to the Recovery Atlas. Every treatment option listed is certified by the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

For more information, click here.