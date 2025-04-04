New online tool empowers Indianapolis residents to report dangerous streets

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy residents now have a tool to report and track dangerous streets and intersections.

Health by Design, in collaboration with the City of Indianapolis, Burgess & Niple, and the City-County Council, have launched an online survey and interactive map tool to support the Vision Zero initiative.

WRTV has followed Vision Zero closely from its early stages through the legislative process. The initiative aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and make Indy more walkable and bike-friendly.

WATCH | Cycle shop owner encourage by 'Vision Zero'

Cycle shop owner encouraged by 'Vision Zero'

Now, organizers want feedback from the citizens who know the streets of Indianapolis better than anyone. The survey and map tool will inform a comprehensive action plan, prioritizing community insights.

“Public input is essential to creating a transportation network that is safe and accessible for all,” said Marc McAleavey, CEO of Health by Design. “By utilizing these tools, residents can directly contribute to shaping solutions that make our streets safer.”

Community members are encouraged to participate by using the interactive tool, allowing them to pinpoint locations on a map and document any safety concerns they have encountered. Additionally, a brief survey will gather insights on how people navigate the community and the challenges they face.

Residents can engage in upcoming in-person opportunities to learn more and share their perspectives:



April 2: Marian University Indianapolis Dining Commons, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

April 5: Be The Change Summit at Riverside Park, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

April 9: Lawrence Branch - Indianapolis Public Library, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information and to access the survey and map tool, visit visionzeroplan.com.