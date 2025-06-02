New park and community center planned for Decatur Township, residents weigh in

INDIANAPOLIS — Plans are underway and moving forward to bring a new park and community center to Decatur Township.

Residents are responding with cautious optimism and a clear sense of what the neighborhood needs: safe, accessible spaces for kids, families and community connection.

The meeting is June 2nd from 6:30-8:00 P.M. at the Winding River Golf Course on 8015 Mann Rd.

Brianna Gonzalez, a mother of three who recently moved to the area, said the proposed park would make a noticeable difference for her family.

“I’m actually really excited,” she said. “I have three kids so it'll give them a place to go and it's right across the street."

Alex Cortright, Chief Communications Officer for Indy Parks, confirmed that the city is in the early stages of planning and community engagement.

“There’s a lot of excitement from the public,” he said. “This area hasn’t historically had many park assets, so we’ve been focused on expanding opportunities here.”

The building that may serve as the future community center is currently boarded up but sits on land with tree lines and trails that Cortright says have potential.

Initial ideas for the space include meeting rooms, flexible event areas and programming for youth and families.

“It’ll be a phased approach,” Cortright said. “The goal is to get the building usable for the community, then build from there.”

For many residents, it’s not just about the building—it’s about finally having shared public space in a part of the city that’s often felt left out.

“My oldest plays basketball and soccer,” Gonzalez added. “Having something in the neighborhood just feels better and safer."

Public meetings will continue as plans develop, with officials emphasizing that community feedback will play a central role in shaping the project.