New partnership aims to address homelessness in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 1,800 people are experiencing homelessness in the city of Indianapolis, according to the most recent point-in-time count. A new partnership between Horizon House and Goodwill aims to better serve Hoosiers currently facing homelessness, a population that has seen growth in recent years.

"I was homeless a few years ago and I came by here; they had wonderful services that they provided, and it really was a lifesaver,” said Charles Kidd, who recently became homeless again. “A lifesaver for me.”

Though Kidd is again without housing, he is hopeful. Now armed with a commercial driver's license, he believes he can land on his feet soon. However, he recognizes the high cost of housing as a significant challenge despite his ability to make a livable wage.

"Mine will be different from someone else's, so I am looking at $1,100 or $1,200 when I get ready to find something in housing because I know housing is very expensive right now,” Kidd said.

According to Horizon House, the cost of housing is the biggest barrier for those who are unhoused.

"There is a lack of affordable housing here in Indianapolis,” Lillian Herbers-Kelly, the senior director of Horizon House, said. “People aren't choosing; they are unable to get into housing for various reasons. We feel very strongly that housing is the only option when it comes to people being outside.”

The partnership between Horizon House and Goodwill aims to find innovative ways to create more housing options for those who are homeless. Once individuals are housed, Goodwill hopes to assist them in becoming educated and job-ready.

"Serving people holistically through education, employment, health, and housing, that's the best chance for people to thrive,” Kent Kramer, the CEO of Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana, said.

The goal is to create more options for some of the state's most vulnerable residents. The new partnership has just begun, and it is too early to share specific initiatives planned. However, their main goal remains clear: to get people off the street and into housing.