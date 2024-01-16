New Plainfield performing arts center announces first performers

PLAINFIELD — A brand new performing arts center is is being built in Hendricks County and the first performers have already been announced.

Hendricks Live! is currently under construction at 200 W. Main Street in downtown Plainfield. The 600 capacity seated venue features a proscenium theatre, a multipurpose event space and a visual art showcase.

It's set to begin hosting performances in March with a grand opening planned for May.

WRTV Hendricks live! is currently under construction on the corner of W. Main and Mill streets.



“This venue is going to be a source of pride for the community and a great resource for local and regional talent plus national touring shows in a truly unique, intimate setting,” said Chris Petrelli, Executive Director of Hendricks Live!. “We can’t wait for the public to see all of the hard work in action.”

WRTV The 600 capacity seated venue features a proscenium theatre, a multipurpose event space and a visual art showcase.

Over the next several weeks, Hendricks Live! will be consistently announcing shows and events.

The first big concert will be April 5th, when Grammy-nominated "Five for fighting" takes the stage.

Below are Hendricks Live! upcoming events:



Community Open Houses – March 8, 9, 15, 16, 2024 at 11am, 12pm, 1pm, and 2pm

Hendricks Live! will host a series of guided tours of its new state-of-the-art, world-class venue for arts and entertainment. Take advantage of the opportunity to go “behind the scenes” as the tours will include an opportunity to stand on the stage itself!

Pre-Season $10 Teaser Concert featuring My Yellow Rickshaw – March 9, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Pre-Season $10 Teaser Concert featuring Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra – March 17, 2024 at 3 p.m.

Five for Fighting with String Quartet – April 5, 2024 at 8 p.m.

Presale tickets for donors go on sale on Wednesday, January 17 at 9 a.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19 at 9 a.m., and they will be available at this link.