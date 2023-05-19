New playground, splashpad and shelter open at O'Bannon Park

INDIANAPOLIS — A new playground, splash pad and shelter were unveiled at Frank & Judy O'Bannon Park on the near north side of Indianapolis.

The park is located off 16th Street and College Avenue.

According to Indy Parks, the total construction cost was more than $800,000, with the city funding around half of the project.

The park features nine soccer fields, parking for Monon Trail users, open greenspace, trails, new playground, shelter and splash pad.

The splash pad will be open starting May, 20.

"With spring upon us and summer just around the corner, we are looking forward to hearing about all the memories that will be made here at the new playground, splash pad, and shelter,” Indy Park Director, Phyllis Boyd said.

More information and operating splash pad locations can be found here.