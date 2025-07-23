New program aims to help formerly incarcerated Hoosiers re-enter society

INDIANAPOLIS — A new initiative is underway that aims to assist Hoosiers in their transition back to society after incarceration, by focusing on job readiness.

This program is called “Guidance for Post Release Support" (GPS). It’s an expansion of the “Breaking the Chains of Trauma Program,” under the leadership of Public Advocates in Community Re-entry (PACE).

According to program leaders, this workshop not only fosters workforce readiness but also helps reduce recidivism rates, ultimately enhancing community safety.

WRTV

Nino Pullins, who spent eight years in the Indiana Department of Correction, shared his experience.

“When I first got to prison, I was still the same way. I didn't care. I was mad at the world, even though it was my fault. I wasn't ready to take accountability,” Pullins said.

His transformative journey began when he connected with Raymond Powell, who is also formerly incarcerated after spending 26 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.

WRTV

With PACE's support, Pullins completed the “Breaking the Chains of Trauma Program,” which he credits with igniting his motivation to change. “They showed me a lot, they gave me motivation because man, I look up to them,” Pullins said.

Raymond Powell, the Pre-Release Program Manager at PACE, highlighted the program's goals

WRTV

“A lot of it is about soft skills. How do you communicate? How do you have a conversation? How do you do your 30-second elevator speech? How do you go in and present yourself to an employer, at a multi-million dollar establishment, and feel confident that you can land a job?” Powell said.

The GPS workshop launched in November. Pullins took part in the first cohort. One of the activities during the workshop involves creating vision boards.

WRTV

“A lot of those things that’s on my vision board I crossed off, like a car; I got my car recently, I got my license. I got so many certifications,” Pullins added.

Powell says both Breaking the Chains and the GPS workshop help reduce recidivism by helping prepare people to obtain three key resources.

“The need is employment, housing and transportation,” Powell said.

WRTV

Breaking the Chains works with inmates in three Indiana prisons. The GPS workshop is only for those who have completed the program.

However, PACE has a variety of services and resources available to those with a felony conviction.