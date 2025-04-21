New program at Arsenal Tech providing students with mental health services, improving attendance

INDIANAPOLIS — A new program at Arsenal Tech High School is helping improve student attendance while also focusing on their mental health.

This year, the school put together two “Reset Rooms.” The goal is to offer a safe space for students to talk about things they’re going through.

“A place they can decompress and to talk about whatever they’re going through. My team and I engage with them and just to connect and see how they’re doing, see how their mental health is,” said Phil Edwards, the chief engagement officer at Shepherd Community Center.

WRTV

Shepherd Community Center is an organization helping families break the cycle of poverty. Edwards wanted to start working in schools with teens after what he saw on the news.

“I am a neighbor in the community and three years ago I had an experience while watching the local news. I learned about the gun violence among people and because at the age of 11 my father was murdered, it really triggered me,” said Edwards.

Edwards, his team of counselors, and the rooms are available every day for students. Students were referred to the program of who have attendance or disciplinary issues.

WRTV

They also help the growing population of Haitian students who are moving into the district.

Right now, they work with about 60 students.

“I love it. At school, it’s one of me and I’ve got over 500 kids on the senior cohort,” said Candace Robinson, an academic adviser at Arsenal Tech.

Robinson says like many schools they face issues with attendance.

“You have kids who have adult issues. They have to support themselves, so although school is important, they also have to eat, survive, and so by having a program that can track them and connect them to other resources in the community has been—we’ve seen a lot of positivity in that area,” said Robinson.

Robinson says she has seen an improvement in students' attendance and grades.

“And so it is important that we create a space that is safe and a place where they know they can be heard, and we listen to kids not to respond but to understand, and they value that,” said Edwards.

If you would like to help out you can contact Arsenal Tech High School or Shepherd Community Center.