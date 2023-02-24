New public restroom station opens in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) opened a new public restroom station in downtown Indianapolis this week.

The restroom is located at the OPHS safe distribution site outside of the old city hall building near Alabama St. and E. New York St.

The restroom, a shipping container painted blue, is equipped with two stalls, with one being wheelchair accessible.

OPHS

Two handwashing stations are also attached on the other side.

OPHS

The new public restroom facility on Alabama Street is a pilot that provides access to a sanitary and secure bathroom option for downtown visitors and residents. As the tweet indicates, it is open to housed and unhoused residents alike. We are grateful to downtown stakeholders and residents for their input and coordination in the implementation process. OPHS’ effort to improve access to public restrooms is part of the City’s overall commitment to a safer, cleaner, and accessible downtown.

OPHS

According to OPHS, the restrooms include a 5-minute timed lock and purple lights.

OPHS addressed concerns about cleanliness by stating that their contractors will clean the restrooms weekly.

Our contractors will clean them weekly. — Indianapolis OPHS (@IndyOPHS) February 22, 2023

OPHS also clarified that there is a ramp in one of the stalls that allows access for wheelchair users.