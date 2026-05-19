New tool shows how federal dollars are spent in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Federal Funding Expenditures Dashboard has launched the Indiana Transparency Portal, said a news release issued Monday from Indiana Comptroller Elise Nieshalla.

The dashboard allows Hoosiers to track exactly where federal dollars originate and how they are spent across state agencies.

This new tool aims to provide clear insight into federal spending, which constituted a significant portion of the state’s general revenue in the last fiscal year.

Federal grants made up 42% of Indiana’s general revenue for fiscal year 2025, totaling $22.6 billion. The dashboard details how these funds are utilized by federal department, expenditure category, account and state agency.

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