New website for reporting internet crimes against children available to public

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force has created a website for reporting internet crimes against children with resources, statistics and more.

The ICAC task force is a multi agency that investigates and prosecutes people who use the internet to exploit or entice children sexually. Indiana State Police oversees the agency.

According to ICAC, since its inception in 2005 there has been an increase in complaints of sexual exploitation and enticement of children.

In 2022, ICAC said they received over 14,000 CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

ICAC is encouraging Hoosiers to report all online exploitation, solicitation, and enticement crimes against children to NCMEC.

You can visit the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Website to learn how to report crimes and for more resources.