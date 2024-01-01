New Year's Eve becomes popular wedding day in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The date of a wedding is almost as significant to some couples as the wedding itself. Several couples chose to tie the knot on the last day of 2023 for several reasons.

New Year's Eve fell on a weekend this year and the date, 12/31/23, could also be read for fun as '123 123.'

"These get booked out a little bit further in advance because they're more special than our normal wedding dates," said wedding planner Emily Foster.

Foster worked for a year and a half to plan the wedding of Sophie and Luke Lattner, who got married at the Columbia Club in Indianapolis on New Year's Eve.

"It was great," said John Lattner, the father of the groom. "It was a beautiful ceremony, well planned and well executed...I'm very happy for that couple."

Foster said New Year's Eve was a popular time for weddings not just for the date, but because of the fun possibilities couples could come up with for the ceremony.

"At midnight, streamers will go off, the bride and groom will kiss again, and everyone will kiss their significant other," Foster said about the Lattner's wedding. "30 minutes after that, everyone goes home."

The couples married on New Year's Eve now have two reasons to pop champagne at the end of every year.

"We're really excited, Sophie's a great girl and she's a good fit," Lattner said. "That's something to celebrate at New Year's."

