New Year’s Eve crash on city’s north side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died in a crash on the north side of Indianapolis Sunday night.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the area of Spring Mill Road and Kessler Boulevard on reports of a serious car crash at 7:30 p.m.
Originally, IMPD reported this as a crash with serious bodily injury but was upgraded to fatal.
IMPD says rainy and icy road conditions have caused several crashes across the city. As of 7:54 p.m., the department had responded to 14 crashes within the last hour.
IMPD is asking drivers to use extra caution on the roads tonight!— IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 1, 2024
IMPD has responded to 14 crashes in the last hour as some of the roads (particularly bridges) are icing. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/aQsUYnmpkD