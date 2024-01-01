New Year’s Eve crash on city’s north side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died in a crash on the north side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the area of Spring Mill Road and Kessler Boulevard on reports of a serious car crash at 7:30 p.m.

Originally, IMPD reported this as a crash with serious bodily injury but was upgraded to fatal.

IMPD says rainy and icy road conditions have caused several crashes across the city. As of 7:54 p.m., the department had responded to 14 crashes within the last hour.