New Year’s Eve crash on city’s north side leaves 1 dead

Posted at 9:24 PM, Dec 31, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died in a crash on the north side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the area of Spring Mill Road and Kessler Boulevard on reports of a serious car crash at 7:30 p.m.

Originally, IMPD reported this as a crash with serious bodily injury but was upgraded to fatal.

IMPD says rainy and icy road conditions have caused several crashes across the city. As of 7:54 p.m., the department had responded to 14 crashes within the last hour.

