Newborn safely surrendered at Marion General Hospital Safe Haven Baby Box

MARION, Ind. — A baby was safely surrendered last month at a Marion hospital, according to a Safe Haven Baby Boxes press release.

The infant was placed at the Marion General Hospital's Baby Box location and handed directly to hospital staff.

The baby is now in the care of Indiana's Department of Child Services and will be placed with an adoptive family through the state's established adoption process.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey expressed gratitude for the mother's courage.

“We are grateful this mother trusted our program on one of the hardest days of her life to keep her baby safe,” Kelsey said. “When communities are prepared for safe surrender, vulnerable members of those communities are protected.”

According to Kelsey, 83 infants have been safely surrendered in Baby Boxes since 2017. More than 200 additional infants have been safely surrendered through face-to-face Safe Haven handoffs.

What is a Safe Haven Baby Box?

Baby boxes are safe incubators equipped with alarm systems that notify 911 as soon as a baby is placed inside. The boxes also include heating and cooling features.

Once collected by first responders, infants are transported to the nearest medical facility for evaluation. Under Indiana's Safe Haven Law, babies then enter the custody of the Department of Child Services and are placed with an adoptive family within 30 to 45 days.

Safe Haven Hotline

The boxes make the news, but the Safe Haven Hotline is where most of these journeys begin.

The National Safe Haven Baby Boxes Crisis Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-866-99BABY1. Licensed counselors staff the line and can provide confidential support, information, and Safe Haven options to parents in crisis.

Under Indiana's Safe Haven Law, parents may anonymously surrender an infant up to 30 days old and have up to 30 days to change their mind.

For more information or to find a Baby Box near you, click here.