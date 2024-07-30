Newborn surrendered at Fishers Safe Haven Baby Box

FISHERS — A newborn baby has been safely surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box in Fishers.

Fishers Fire Department said a newborn was surrendered at Station 397 located at 15109 E 136th St.

"Upon receiving the surrendered infant, our firefighters from Station 397 acted swiftly and provided the necessary medical attention and care. The baby is now under the watchful care of Children and Family Services, ensuring the highest standards of health and safety," Fishers Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The Safe Haven Law allows for the anonymous surrender of an infant 30 days old or younger without prosecution. Infants may be surrendered at fire departments, hospitals and emergency medical services stations or inside one of Indiana’s 130 Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

What is a Safe Haven Baby Box?

Baby boxes are safe incubators that have alarm systems, so 911 is notified as soon as a baby is placed inside. The baby boxes also have heating and cooling features.

Once the infant is collected by first responders, they're taken to the nearest medical facility to be evaluated.

Infants surrendered under Indiana's Safe Haven Law are placed in the custody of the state's Department of Child Services after they are released from the hospital. The process then begins to find an adoptive family within 30-45 days.

Safe Haven Hotline

The boxes make the news, but the Safe Haven Hotline is where most of these journeys begin.

SHBB staffs a 24-hour Safe Haven hotline (1-866-99BABY1), so parents can talk to trained professionals and get more information about their options for surrendering or how to get assistance to help them be able to care for their child.

The SHBB hotline is staffed by licensed counselors.