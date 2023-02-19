Newfields announces addition of three Indiana digital artists to THE LUME

INDIANAPOLIS — Newfields Museum announced that THE LUME Indianapolis exhibit will now feature three Indiana-based digital artist groups.

The museum partnered with The Arts Council of Indianapolis and held an artist search in August 2022 to find the three artists.

Each artist will create a three-minute immersive digital experience that will be showcased in addition to THE LUME Indianapolis featuring Monet & Friends.

“I am beyond delighted to be able to highlight the immense talent from our own local Indiana artists on our 30,000 square foot digital stage,” Newfields President and CEO, Dr. Colette Pierce Burnette said. “Having their incredible works displayed at Newfields is such an honor and exactly what our mission is all about—enriching lives through exceptional experiences with art and nature. I am so enthusiastic that we’ll just keep repeating this opportunity for years to come, offering a wonderful and meaningful connection for our guests and partners.”

Three separate launch parties will be held at the museum to give visitors the chance to experience the artists' digital works and explore the THE LUME after hours with food and drinks. Pricing for the Featurettes Launch Parties will be $22 for Newfields members and $29 for public.

Meet the digital artists:

Semblant by Charlie Borowicz

Charlie's Semblant is an immersive video that explores congruence within dichotomies. Charlie asks "When does the ordinary become fantastic? Why can fear give way to awe? How does grace become power? Where does acceptance become control; excellence end and the ordinary begin? I am fascinated by the boundaries in experience. How does our belief about a thing depend on our perspective? Can we switch it?"

Launch Party | March 17, 2023

Reverie Garden by Jessica Dunn (Sesseka) and Landon Caldwell

Reverie Garden, by Jessica Dunn and Landon Caldwell, is an immersive audio-visual dreamscape inspired by the natural world. Viewers are invited to explore and discover their delights for the senses. Dunn led the visual component, creating enchanting environments inspired by memories from her frequent hikes in Indiana parks. Caldwell composed the sounds of nature. Play — meditate — reflect.

Launch Party | April 7, 2023

Into the Latent Space by Brian Trippi

Bloomington based artist Brian Trippi's Into the Latent Space looks into the mind of AI, in a visually stunning exploration of the intersection of art and technology. He invites the viewer to consider the role of human creativity in the age of AI and highlights the potential for AI to serve as a tool for artists to realize their vision.

Launch Party | April 14, 2023

Each exhibit will be on display until early 2024.

Learn more, here.

