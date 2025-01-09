Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Newfields honors Jimmy Carter by displaying Andy Warhol portrait

Andy Warhol's portrait of former President Jimmy Carter took center stage at Newfields Thursday as Carter was laid to rest.
warhol carter 6.jpg
warhol carter 3.jpg
warhol carter 2.jpg
warhol carter 4.jpg
warhol carter 5.jpg
warhol carter 1.jpg
Posted

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields has thousands of priceless artifacts in its collection, but Andy Warhol's portrait of former President Jimmy Carter took center stage as Carter was laid to rest.

warhol carter 1.jpg

Newfields placed Warhol's portrait of Carter in front of the gallery so visitors could reminisce about the artist and the president.

Warhol created the portrait in 1976 after being commissioned by the Democratic National Committee. It is one of 50 he made and is signed by both Warhol and Carter.

warhol carter 5.jpg

"Remembering President Carter and Andy Warhol at the same time is kind of cool," said Newfields visitor Andy Conner. "That pose just captures Jimmy Carter when he was in the White House. He was always focused."

warhol carter 4.jpg

The exhibit also featured a station where visitors could write down their thoughts and memories of Carter. The notes will soon be delivered to the Carter Center in Atlanta.

warhol carter 2.jpg

"It's an opportunity to use his portrait as a mirror on your own life," said Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields director Belinda Tate. "Think about your own commitment to art, nature, and service to our shared humanity."

warhol carter 3.jpg

Warhol's portrait of Carter will be on featured display within the Newfields gallery until February 6.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.