Newlywed couple meets at McCordsville assisted living facility, proves it's never too late to find love

MCCORDSVILLE — A newlywed couple in Hancock County is proving love is everlasting at any age.

Jim Reynolds and Hazel Farmer were skeptical about moving to an assisted living facility at first, but were able to find each other at Traditions at Brookside.

At 85 and 75, they thought their time for romance was over, but when they met, sparks flew for the first time in years.

“When I met him, I just knew that’s what I wanted to do," Hazel said.

The two each came to Traditions alone, to get the care they need now that it's harder to do things alone.

At lunch one day they started talking and haven’t stopped since.

“I grabbed him before anybody else could,” Hazel said.

They like to play games, share meals and serenade each other to the oldies.

Dressed in a baby pink dress and a suit and tie, the couple walked down the aisle and said “I do” on Sunday.

The newlyweds were surrounded by 60 of their closest family and friends at the American legion in Pendleton.

“I’ve been doing this for 12 years and I have not had any other residents get married," Community Relations Director Kara Cope said.

The Reynolds are a first for Traditions.

Cope says often seniors can feel lonely and isolated from a lack of connection and having no people around.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Surgeon General called attention to what he calls the 'epidemic of loneliness and isolation' in our country, stating it's a long-lasting after effect from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added loneliness can lead to premature death and develop mental health challenges.

The assisted living facility works to keep residents busy with friends and activities to improve quality of life.

“The more you’re around people, the less you’re isolated. Seeing smiles on people’s faces makes you want to smile. Someone to give you a hug or shake your hand. Any of those warm compassionate touches and emotions that you get from other people uplift you," Cope said.

Now that they’re hitched, Jim and Hazel are excited to eventually move in together with with their Pomeranian, Freckles.