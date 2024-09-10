Next steps: Committee launches investigation into sexual harassment complaints against Hogsett administration

INDIANAPOLIS— Next steps are in the works to launch an investigation into Mayor Joe Hogsett's administration.

It comes after the city county council approved proposal 287 at Monday night's meeting. With the measure now approved, a committee is being formed Tuesday night to investigate sexual harassment complaints within the administration.

"It's a way of ensuring that someone who is harassing someone is identified and stopped," said Indianapolis city-county council president, Vop Osili.

"Our job is to figure out where the systems went wrong and fix those systems so this never happens again." said Councilor Ali Brown, (D) District 10.

An investigative committee will contract an independent law or human resources firm to investigate allegations against staff.

The committee or committees will decide who will be a part of that investigation.

The investigative committee will be made up of five democrats and two republicans.

Indianapolis city-county council president Vop Osili says the plan is to get the ball rolling as quickly as possible.

"We have a mission to have things wrapped up by the last day of February of 2025," said Osili. I would imagine that those committee members will work as fast as they possibly can to get this."

The creation of the committee comes after two women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct within Hogsett's office and administration dating back to his first term.

"We have to make sure that the members of the investigating committee have equal access to all the documentation are able to request the information that they need to actually get to the bottom of this," said Councilor Joshua Bain, (R) district 21.

WRTV will keep you updated on who is chosen as we learn more.