Niall Horan announces Indianapolis tour stop in March

INDIANAPOLIS — Former One Direction star Niall Horan announced he is bringing his tour to Indianapolis next spring.

Horan's "Party Live On Tour" performance is set for March 26 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The tour is in support of the pop artist's new album, Dinner Party, which will be released on June 5.

Pre-sale tickets for the Indianapolis concert will be available Wednesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. local time.

General on-sale tickets will go on sale beginning Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

You can find tickets, here.