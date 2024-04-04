NICHE Jr. camp aims to teach kids about leadership, entrepreneurial skills

INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders are recruiting for an Indy summer camp that will help foster the minds of young entrepreneurs.

The NICHE Jr. Entrepreneurship is hosted by the Crooked Creek Northwest CDC. During the summer camp, kids will produce different start up business ideas.

They will walk through the process of developing their idea — everything from T-shirts to a business plan and learning conflict resolution.

The goal is to give kids a place to hone their leadership skills and pursue something for their future.

"We believe by planting seeds early on, and instilling those entrepreneurship values in kids, that we can not only develop future leaders, but as well as future business owners," Tosseia Holmes, Executive Director, Crooked Creek Northwest Community Development Corporation, said.

Jaden Young was in the NICHE Jr. program last year. He hopes to have his own business when he grows up.

He took his love for sports to build a business plan making accessories for athletes.

"I learned that you need to learn how to do marketing also the marketing mix with the four P's and insurance taxes, accounting, and more," Young said.

The camp is open for kids aged 9 to 13 that live on the northwest side. There are scholarships available for low to moderate income households.

It runs from June 3 through July 26, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Covenant Community Church.

The deadline to apply is May 15.

The summer camp was adopted from NICHE 1.0, which is a one-year entrepreneurship program for adults.

Crooked Creek Northwest CDC currently has 20 scholarships for that program as well. Click here to lean more & sign up.