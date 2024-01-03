Nick Roberts becomes second youngest city-county councilor in Indianapolis history

INDIANAPOLIS— It's a new year and a new era for the Indianapolis City-County Council. On Monday all 25 members were sworn in, including Nick Roberts who represents District 4.

"My dads a disabled veteran, Purple Heart veteran, my grandparents are all small business owners, veterans themselves. I grew up at a young age being taught and told really giving back to something bigger than yourself," said Roberts.

Roberts worked hard to get to the seat that he's in. He's just 23 years old and is now the second youngest person to serve on the Indianapolis City-County Council.

Roberts says he knocked on 21,000 doors during his campaign.

"I’m really a firm believer that it’s important to meet the people that are on your ballot," said Roberts.

Roberts says he sees his age as an asset to the council.

"Youth is an important one to have on that, there’s things we look at from a different angle. Being a young person I was more recently in school than a lot of my colleagues, I more recently have had to deal with renting an apartment, I’m not a homeowner so I have different perspective on home ownership and the housing market," said Roberts.

Roberts represents district 4 which encompasses the Geist and Castleton area. His priorities for his district and the city as a whole includes improving roads and public safety.

According to IMPD homicides have been trending downward since 2021, but Roberts says there's still work to be done.

"We need to make sure our city is safe and we’re fully funding our law enforcement offices to make sure they’re able to staff at an adequate level," said Roberts.

