Nickel Plate Express offering railbike rides on the train tracks

HAMILTON COUNTY — The Nickel Plate Express in Noblesville is offering railbike rides so bikers can experience Hamilton County in a new way.

The pedal-powered bikes are specifically designed to sit on the rails of the tracks along the existing Nickel Plate Railroad.

Each bike seats up to four passengers.

“Nobody in Indiana is currently offering these,” Emily Reynolds, Executive Director, said. “It’s a brand-new way to experience this historic railroad, the outdoors and be physically active.”

Those interested are encouraged to book their railbike adventures ahead of time because space is limited. There are two different routes bikers can take.

“Enjoy a southbound trip that’s about an hour long, or they’re going to go northbound for about two hours,” Reynolds said. “It goes through the wooded area. I’ve seen deer, rabbits, it’s a beautiful way up there.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

