Nickel Plate Trail construction to close 65th, 82nd streets for 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction for the Nickel Plate Trail project will temporarily close two streets on the northeast side of Indianapolis next week.

East 65th Street is expected to close on Monday, Oct. 14, and will remain closed for up to 14 days. East 82nd Street is scheduled to close on Tuesday, Oct. 15, and will remain closed for up to 12 days.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says local access to these streets will be available.

The department shared the following detour information:

65th Street



If you're heading east, you'll be redirected south on Allisonville Road, then east on 62nd Street, and north on Binford Boulevard, back to 65th Street.

Westbound traffic will go south on Binford Boulevard, west on 62nd Street, and then north on Allisonville Road, returning to 65th Street.



82nd Street



Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Allisonville Road, east on 75th Street, and north on Shadeland Avenue, ending back at 82nd Street.

Westbound drivers will be rerouted south on Shadeland Avenue, west on 75th Street, and then north on Allisonville Road, back to 82nd Street.

“We understand construction is disruptive, but we believe this will be a treasured public asset for generations to come,” Indy DPW Director Brandon Herget said.

The nearly $15 million project broke ground in late 2023 and is expected to be complete by mid-2025. It will add nine miles of trails to the city.

When complete, the Nickel Plate Trail will link to the Midland Trace and Monon trails, creating a 41-mile loop that stretches across several counties.