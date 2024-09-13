Nightlight Christian Adoptions fundraiser is an effort to support foster kids in Indiana

Nightlight Christian Adoptions is continuing to raise awareness about the need for foster parents in Indiana.

“We know there's about 11,000 kids in foster care in Indiana, so there's a great need for kids that are not able to be at their original biological family home and just need a safe place,” Janna Young, Nightlight Christian Adoptions Social Services Manager, said.

On Sunday, September 15, the agency is holding a fundraiser at Top Golf in Fishers from 3-6 p.m.

“We're raising funds for adoptive parents, for foster kids, and for birth mothers who are in crisis pregnancies,” Sonja Brown, Nightlight Christian Adoptions Executive Director, said.

WRTV reported on the agency’s services including the effort to start a foster program in June 2024. It’s been about a year since the foster program launched.

“We’re struggling,” Brown said. “We need foster families desperately. It's not just our agency, it's the whole state.”

“We’re just focusing on recruitment and connections in the community, working with all the churches, trying to partner with them. So, just getting our name out there and the word out there about the need,” Young said.

To support Nightlight Christian Adoptions fundraiser and efforts to help foster children, click here.

Brown hopes the event helps raise awareness for the need. She says many people think they don’t qualify to be a foster parent.

“They’d be surprised to learn that they do. You don't have to own a home, you can rent, you don't have to be married, you can be single,” Brown said. “I think some families are afraid that they're bringing a 'troubled child' into their home that will cause problems with their own children currently in the home.”

Brown encourages people to reach out if they are interested in learning more. Nightlight Christian Adoptions will walk through the process with you.