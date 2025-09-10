No decision yet on Indiana special session for early redistricting more than two weeks after White House visit

INDIANAPOLIS – More than two weeks ago, Indiana’s Republican lawmakers traveled to Washington, D.C., where leaders of both caucuses met with President Donald Trump to discuss, among other issues, the possibility of redrawing the state’s congressional maps ahead of schedule.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston have remained silent on whether they plan to call for a special session to formally consider redistricting—an action that would move up the process without new U.S. Census data.

During an August 27 press conference, Governor Mike Braun said he’s waiting for the caucus leaders to voice their support one way or another.

“I’ve been very clear, unequivocal about it, that’s going to have to be clear from the legislators and the two leaders of the caucus to where they have time to sort through it,” Braun said. “It’s going to be a continuation of a process to where there is going to be strong support one way or the other before a governor would ever have enough information to see if it’s necessary to do it.”

On Wednesday, activity at the Statehouse suggested Senate Republicans were holding private meetings. However, lawmakers declined interviews, saying any information on redistricting should come from leadership. Emails to Republican communications offices requesting confirmation of the meeting and requests for interviews with Bray and Huston have not yet been returned.

Democratic State Senator Fady Qaddoura (District 30) strongly criticized the idea of early redistricting, calling it an act of partisan gerrymandering.

“We redistrict maps once every 10 years. This is about gerrymandering— which is the concept of basically drawing the maps by one political party to favor them so they continue to be in power.” Qaddoura said. “They are struggling because they know it’s wrong. They are being pressured to do something that is wrong. If it was easy they would have done it already.”

Political analysts say the move would be an attempt by Republicans to increase their chances of maintaining control of the U.S. House after next year’s midterm elections.

Laura Wilson, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Indianapolis, noted that timing is critical.

“Every passing day they don’t call a special session, they don’t come together makes it a little bit more of a time crunch.” Wilson said. “We have February filing deadlines in Indiana and you can’t file as a candidate if you don’t know what district you are in and likewise for voters you would want to know what district you vote in.”

Wilson also cautioned that the political and financial costs of a fall special session could weigh heavily on lawmakers—particularly after a legislative session earlier this year marked by deep budget cuts.

“There’s also the concern though that this would have a negative effect on legislators. They spent a lot of time in the spring session slashing budgets and this would cost money, certainly take time in the fall for them to come back in a special session and redraw lines simply because the president requests they do so. There’s also potential impact on Governor Braun as well,” Wilson said.

For now, Hoosiers are still waiting for an answer on whether those D.C. conversations will translate into action at the Statehouse.