'No one should go hungry': Hoosiers unite to pack 15,000 meals in just one hour

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers from across the state are rolling up their sleeves Saturday to pack 15,000 meals for those facing food insecurity.

The meal-packing event is the centerpiece service project of the Indiana State Rotary District Conference, bringing together Rotarians from every corner of the state to serve the community.

“It’s incredible what a small amount of work can do for an army of people,” said one volunteer.

Rotary is an international organization known for its focus on service, leadership, and building community.

“It’s sad that we have food insecurity in our own state,” shared Jane Roush, a Rotary member who traveled from Albion in Noble County. "I'm glad that I can be a little part of helping make somebody's day a little better.”

The event is held in partnership with Pack Away Hunger, a nonprofit that addresses food insecurity through meal distribution.

According to Nick Reich with the organization, the need is growing.

“It’s getting worse every day and we anticipate that it’s increased by about 13% just over the last year,” Reich said. “There are over a million people around Indiana facing hunger.”

He also emphasized how hunger often flies under the radar.

“It’s often a hidden problem," said Reich. "In a lot of ways, it’s not a very visible thing to know when someone’s walking around hungry.”

Despite the seriousness of the issue, the event itself is filled with energy and optimism.

"It's so heartwarming to help,” said Cindy Olsen, a longtime Rotary member. “It makes you feel good in your heart that you’re doing something for others.”

