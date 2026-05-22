'No transportation' after thieves steal catalytic converters from all Beech Grove school buses

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove City Schools said Friday that there will be no transportation for the district after thieves stole catalytic converters from all school buses overnight.
"We were just alerted to the theft of catalytic converters from all of our school buses overnight," the district said in a message on their website. "Beech Grove City Schools will be in session today; however, we will have NO transportation services."
Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack confirmed the theft in a statement, stating the transportation fleet was "severely impacted."
Hammack said students unable to get to school will receive an excused absence.
The district said officials are working to restore bus service, and working with law enforcement on the ongoing investigation.
The district did not specify how many buses are affected or provide details about when the theft occurred.
Full statement from Dr. Laura Hammack, Superintendent:
"Beech Grove City Schools can confirm that overnight our transportation department experienced a significant theft incident involving the removal of catalytic converters from district school buses.
As a result of this criminal act, our transportation fleet has been severely impacted and we were unable to provide transportation services today.
School remains in session today. We worked quickly to communicate with families and implement plans to support students and minimize disruption to the greatest extent possible. Any students who are unable to make it to school today because of transportation services will be excused for their absence.
We are actively working with law enforcement as this remains an ongoing investigation.
Our team is moving urgently to assess the damage, determine next steps, and restore transportation services as quickly as possible.
We recognize the significant inconvenience this situation creates for our students, families, and staff, and we sincerely appreciate the patience, flexibility, and support of our community as we work through this unexpected challenge."