'No transportation' after thieves steal catalytic converters from all Beech Grove school buses

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove City Schools said Friday that there will be no transportation for the district after thieves stole catalytic converters from all school buses overnight.

"We were just alerted to the theft of catalytic converters from all of our school buses overnight," the district said in a message on their website. "Beech Grove City Schools will be in session today; however, we will have NO transportation services."

Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack confirmed the theft in a statement, stating the transportation fleet was "severely impacted."

Hammack said students unable to get to school will receive an excused absence.

The district said officials are working to restore bus service, and working with law enforcement on the ongoing investigation.

The district did not specify how many buses are affected or provide details about when the theft occurred.

Full statement from Dr. Laura Hammack, Superintendent: