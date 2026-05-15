Noblesville approves new police station, costing more than $50 million

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — The city of Noblesville has approved the construction of a new police station. Police Chief Brad Arnold tells WRTV that the facility will cost more than $50 million to construct. The new station will be located directly south of Division Street, in the general area of 17th and 18th Streets, on a site that was formerly a Firestone factory.

"It is so long overdue for us to make this investment," said Aaron Smith, Noblesville Common Council Vice President.

The new station is expected to be roughly triple the size of the current police station. The larger facility accommodates a police department, which has grown substantially over the last three decades, a result of the city's ballooning population.

"We've been in this building since 1992," said Smith. "At that point, Noblesville, I think, had 20,000 residents. And we're bordering on 80,000 now."

Unlike its current building, which Noblesville police share with firefighters and the City Court, the new facility will solely belong to the police.

"We will be a little bit more spread out and not really be on top of each other," said Chief Arnold. "About six years ago, we had to start moving officers offsite. (Now) Everybody will be in the same building, which is a long time coming for us."

"I think this investment, on behalf of the taxpayers of Noblesville, shows that we are committed to public safety first," said Smith. "It's really important that our police department has what they need each and every day in order to do their job to keep the taxpayers safe."

Both Arnold and Smith predict a groundbreaking in Fall 2026 and a construction time frame of 18-24 months.