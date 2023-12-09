NOBLESVILLE — Walt Edwards has been a Noblesville bus driver for six months.

He says he loves being responsible for getting the students on his route to and from school — safely.

"Its like the end of the earth there. I mean come on you do anything for them. They are children so they are very important you know," said Edwards.

Recently, Edwards quick thinking prevented what could have been a tragedy.

Video from a Noblesville School bus captured the moment when a car sped past the stop arm as a student is about to cross the street.

"I told him to stop. Stop right now. He stopped he paid attention. Unfortunately he person went through the stop signal," Edwards said.

Noblesville bus driver stops kid from crossing street as car ignores stop arm

The Noblesville school district is now thanking Edwards and working with the police department to prosecute the driver.

But Edwards doesn't want credit for stopping the student.

He says It happens more than we know and he is thankful to work with a group of dedicated bus drivers.

"I'm not any exception that this happened other than we have a very highly trained group and they are very good at it," Edwards said. "So I applaud Noblesville for training and dedication they have to the mission to school and back home very safely."

Edwards who has seen drivers blatantly ignore the flashing lights and stop arm, has this message:

"Pay attention to the bus. If you see the amber light, the bus is getting ready to do something. Stop, really pay attention to that and be wary, children become confused and they don't think anything will happen to them."

