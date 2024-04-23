Noblesville common council considering Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

NOBLESVILLE— Tuesday night, the Noblesville Common Council is considering a proposal to allow drinking outside in a designated part of downtown.

It's called a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA. It allows people 21 and older to buy alcoholic beverages from approved businesses and carry them outside or to other businesses in the boundary. The boundary includes Federal Hill Commons, Downtown Square, Noblesville Creates and Maple Avenue.

"I think when it was proposed it was a wonderful idea," said Anastasia Platonova, the manager of Bica Cafe.

Restuarants have the option to opt in or out. Bica Cafe is in the boundary for the DORA and has opted in.

"It’s going to bring more money, but not only to us but to all the small businesses that are serving alcohol and yeah I think during summer people don’t want to be stagnant," said Platonova.

The list of businesses opting in so far includes: Syd's Fine Food and Spirits, Primeval Brewing, 9th Street Bistro, Elks Lodge #576, Sara's Soiree, Silver Dollar, Matteo's Ristorante Italiano, The Nesst, Bru Burger, Noble Coffee, The Courthouse Club, and Alexander's on the Square.

"I feel like it’s going to help enhance our events that are currently going on downtown," said Cheryl Schulz, co-owner of Alexander's on the Square.

Mayor Chris Jensen says a few years ago they went to the legislature asking to have a DORA District. Governor Holcomb approved it last summer. The hope is that it will boost tourism, increase revenue for retailers, and make it easier for hosting events downtown.

"Our downtown is made up of small business owners, it’s the back bone of many Indiana communities economies, so our goal is to ultimately promote the economy of downtown and make that visitor experience better," said Jensen.

If approved, the DORA District will go into effect this summer.

