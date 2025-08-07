Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NOBLESVILLE FIRE: Explosion in Noblesville, residents asked to shelter in place

NOBLESVILLE — A man has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and residents near the area are being asked to shelter in place following a possible chemical explosion in Noblesville on Thursday.

According to an X post by Noblesville Fire, the explosion occurred at 835 Wayne Street.

Dispatched to the scene include Noblesville, Carmel, Westfield, Fishers and Hamilton County Hazmat, and air quality tests are being performed.

WRTV is working to learn more about this active situation. Check back for updates.

