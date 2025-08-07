NOBLESVILLE FIRE: Explosion in Noblesville, residents asked to shelter in place

NOBLESVILLE — A man has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and residents near the area are being asked to shelter in place following a possible chemical explosion in Noblesville on Thursday.

According to an X post by Noblesville Fire, the explosion occurred at 835 Wayne Street.

🚨 There has been an explosion at 835 Way e Street. Residents located inside the red box on the second photo are asked to shelter in place until the current fire dept activity is finished. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yUtOKNOsZP — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) August 7, 2025

Dispatched to the scene include Noblesville, Carmel, Westfield, Fishers and Hamilton County Hazmat, and air quality tests are being performed.

