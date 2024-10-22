Noblesville H.S. senior surprised with acceptance to Butler University

NOBLESVILLE — One Noblesville High School senior woke up to quite the surprise this week.

He was accepted into one of his top choice colleges, Butler University.

Max Habel received a hand-delivered letter and visit from Butler’s live mascot Blue IV on Monday.

It’s part of Butler Bound, a surprise admission program that's been running for the past ten years.

In that time, Blue has surprised students from across the nation, including recent visits in Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, and Nashville.

Blue's handler Evan Krauss says Max was chosen because he has an inspiring story.

He says Max is a young man who has persevered in the face of tragedy and has used that tragedy to do good for others.

“My freshman year, my dad died of an accident while we were on vacation during fall break. It’ll be 3 years ago in two weeks. Every year we host this barbecue competition in downtown Noblesville in Forest Park called Habelfest. It’s really special and we use it to commemorate what he meant to us," Habel said.

Last year, the Habelfest raised $80,000 in donations to NeuroHope, a local neurological rehab center.

Max plans to study Economics at Butler University’s Lacy School of Business.

Best of luck to Max and go Bulldogs!

