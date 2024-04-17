Noblesville making push for Caitlin Clark to call the city home

NOBLESVILLE — Now that Caitlin Clark has officially landed in Indiana, she's going to need a place to live, and the City of Noblesville thinks it's the perfect place.

Residents, along with the city, started a grassroots campaign on social media. The x account(formally known as twitter) is called Welcome Home Caitlin.

"I would love that, I would love that, I would love it," said Scott Sabel, who works at Syd's Bar downtown. "She is one of the greatest women basketball players of all time."

Residents WRTV spoke to say they love living in Noblesville because of the the small town feel, strong community, and people.

It's many of those reasons why Mayor Chris Jensen thinks Clark will fit in.

"We are everyone's hometown and we want her to experience that. We think she’d be a great asset to the community, but more importantly, I think the community would be a great asset to her career," said Jensen.

The page gives her suggestions on where to live and Mayor Jensen even put out his cell phone number for her.

"You know what, I’m just gonna throw it out there and let her know the mayor of the ninth largest city in the state of Indiana is here and ready to take her on the tour of the city," said Jensen.

No matter where Clark ends up living, everyone can agree her impact will be felt far and wide.

"I really think now that Caitlin Clark is here, as much media exposure that she’s had, and how great she’s been in college, I think the Fever are just going to kill and get so many more fans just because of her," said Sabel.

"I think it’s great for the Hoosier state, so I was like 'We’re going to take advantage of this and tell our story a little bit better too,'" said Jensen.