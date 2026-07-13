Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen announces 2027 reelection bid

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen announced he'll seek reelection in 2027, according to his campaign press release.

Jensen, Noblesville's 29th Mayor, was first elected in 2019 and is now seeking a third term. He says the city's best days are still ahead.

“Serving as Mayor of Noblesville has been the greatest honor of my life,” Jensen said. “I love this community, I love this job, and I’m not done yet. Together, we’ve accomplished an incredible amount by focusing on Hoosier common sense instead of political division. But there is still more work to do, and I would be honored to continue serving the people of Noblesville.”

Since 2020, his administration has focused on quality of life, fiscal responsibility, infrastructure, and public safety.

The release credits his tenure with more than $4 billion in private investment, thousands of jobs created, and major projects like Reimagine Pleasant Street and Innovation Mile reshaping the city.

Public safety highlights include an expanded police and fire department, a new police headquarters, and the NobleACT mental health crisis response program.

Jensen also mentioned developments like Riverview Health Arena and the future USA Gymnastics national headquarters, that he says have raised Noblesville's national profile.

“None of this happens because of one person,” Jensen said. “Our success belongs to residents, first responders, partners, businesses, volunteers, and city employees.”

Jensen and his wife, Julie, are both Butler University graduates and are raising their four children in Noblesville.

For updates or to get involved, visit jensenfornoblesville.com.