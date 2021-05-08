Noblesville Parks and Recreation announces 2021 Concert at the Commons Schedule

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville Parks and Recreation Department has released its 2021 Concert at the Commons schedule.

The free concerts will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday nights starting in June at First Merchants Pavilion at Federal Hill Commons.

The concert series is presented by Myers Construction Management, Inc. and is an addition to a previously announced Summer Concert Series taking place at Dillon Park on Thursday nights.

“With the success of our first four seasons, Federal Hill Commons has welcomed bands across the country to provide live music at Noblesville’s newest venue,” Noblesville Parks Director Brandon Bennett said. “We are excited to continue our free shows this year to give the community more opportunities to enjoy Federal Hill Commons throughout the summer.”

Federal Hill Commons will host eight free concerts between June 12 and September 18, where attendees are invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy a concert in the park.

This year’s lineup includes:

June 12 – The Wildflowers (Tom Petty Tribute)

June 26 – Separate Ways (Journey Tribute)

July 10 – Motor City Revue (Motown Tribute)

July 31 – The Purple Madness (Prince Tribute)

Aug. 14 – Trippin Billies (Dave Matthews Band Tribute)

Aug. 28 – 16 Candles (80s music)

Sept. 11 – The Eagles Project (Eagles Tribute)

Sept. 18 – Aeromyth (Aerosmith Tribute)

Patrons are encouraged to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.