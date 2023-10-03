Noblesville residents evaluating how to move forward after gravel excavation site approved

NOBLESVILLE— A decisionby the Noblesville zoning board of appeals will allow a gravel and sand company to move forward with a gravel pit project near a residential area.

Neighbors of Cherry Creek Road are now left figuring out what to do next.

"It’s less than 24 hours, so we’ve got a lot of work to do," said Peggy Kasparak, who lives in the Cherry Tree Meadows Neighborhood.

WRTV

Kasparak is part of group that tried putting a stop Beaver Materials from having a gravel pit near there homes.

"We were really disappointed we thought we had a good case. We had offered evidence on every point," said Kasparak.

Their concerns are about air quality, water pollution and home values.

WRTV reached out to the city about what comes next. They said the process at the city level is now over because the proposal is a land use variance and does not impact the zoning of the property. This item will not go before the city's plan commission or common council.

WRTV

WRTV reached out multiple times to Beaver Materials on Tuesday, but have yet to hear back.

According to documents submitted to the zoning board, it will be a 10 year operation that is open six days a week.

Phase 1 in the project will be for Beaver Material to install silt fencing for erosion control and an entrance drive.

If residents want to appeal the decision they'll have to go through Hamilton County Superior or Circuit Court.

Kasparask says she and others spoke with an attorney today.

"See what are the thoughts behind this you know this isn’t something we do everyday, so we want to make sure we get our ducks in a row and we get all the information we can before we proceed."

She say it's a fight she'd be willing to take on. Their initial petition reached more than 600 signatures.

"For me I would go for it. It’s an injustice, it’s not right. It’s pushing the little guy right off the table. We have no play. I would go for it, and I think they’re going to be a lot of people that would feel the same," said Kasparak.

