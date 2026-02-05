Noblesville Schools to cut staff due to financial challenges

NOBLESVILLE — Officials at Noblesville Schools announced on Wednesday that they will have to make some staffing reductions in the coming weeks due to significant financial challenges.

Noblesville Schools says the staffing cuts are in an effort to save over $3 million in annual expenses.

The district reports a number of factors are driving the multimillion-dollar deficit, including:



The new state property tax law is reducing Noblesville Schools' funding by millions of dollars a year

Decline in student population

Increasing inflation

Noblesville Schools says its referendum, which provides $25 million dollars a year for staff and operating expenses, is set to expire at the end of 2026.

“Thanks to sound financial management and savings, we are not in crisis mode right now,” shared Dr. Dan Hile, superintendent of Noblesville Schools, in the press release. “But this direction is not sustainable, and changes must be made to balance the budget so that we can ensure strong financial stability into the future.”

Over the past year, the district says its has already taken these steps to address the financial gaps:



Provided only modest salary increases for teachers and staff

Frozen salary increases for administrative leaders and school board members

Reduced several positions

Renegotiated contracts

Shifted equipment purchases

Implemented technology efficiencies

Maximized revenue generation

Dr. Hile said he will carefully study budget projections and needs for the future.