Noblesville to celebrate Fourth of July with free parade, Fireworks Festival

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — The Noblesville city government will mark Independence Day with its annual parade and fireworks festival on July 4, continuing what organizers in a Monday news release called the longest continuously running Fourth of July celebration in central Indiana.

The Fourth of July Parade, presented by Gaylor Electric, steps off at 4 p.m. July 4 through downtown Noblesville. The Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville will serve as grand marshal. Parade registration costs $25, with no charge for nonprofits. Entries must be submitted by June 29. Registration forms and more details are available online.

The free Fireworks Festival, presented by IDI Composites, will run from 6 to 10 p.m. July 4 at Forest Park. The event will feature a kids' zone with inflatables, airbrush face painting, a rock-climbing wall, a bungee trampoline, balloon twisters, food trucks, and beer gardens. A festival DJ will perform on the main stage from 6 to 7:25 p.m. The 1980s cover band Sixteen Candles will headline from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The evening will conclude with the annual fireworks show beginning at 10 p.m.

The VIP section at the Fireworks Festival is sold out.

Parking will be available at Noblesville High School, with free shuttles running to and from Forest Park.

In-park parking passes are available online for $30. They allow access to the pool parking lot inside Forest Park during the festival. Passes must be picked up from the Parks Department office at the Forest Park Inn, 701 Cicero Road, no later than July 1, during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

The event has been an annual tradition in Noblesville since 1997.

Additional sponsors include EXOS, Ed Martin Toyota, Full Throttle Carts, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Republic Services, T-Mobile, and Chick-Fil-A.

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