Noblesville to extend free downtown parking to 3 hours on weekdays

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — The Noblesville Common Council on Tuesday approved updated downtown parking regulations starting April 23.

The updated regulations include free weekday street parking being extended from two hours to three hours between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

These changes aim to add flexibility, consistency and clearer regulations for motorists.

In addition, meters will be removed from the orange and gold lots north of Logan Street off North Eighth and Ninth streets, where metered parking cost $2 per hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

The new policy for these lots will provide free parking for up to 3 hours during weekdays. Free, no-limit parking will continue during evenings after 5 p.m. and on weekends in those lots.

Parking in the Levinson and Federal Hill parking garages will shift from 4 hours of free parking to 3 hours of free parking, with a $2 fee charged after the initial free period.

The teal lots at the Federal Hill Commons park will also offer free, 3-hour parking on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with no limits during evenings and weekends.

Additional free street parking along North 8th and 10th streets is also transitioning to a three-hour limit between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Signs will be updated to reflect the changes, and a new parking map will be added to the city’s website.

Community Engagement Manager Aaron Head explained the intent behind the new rules in a statement.

“These parking updates were created to better balance the needs of local businesses, visitors and downtown employees. Extending the free parking limit to 3 hours allows everyone to enjoy local dining and shopping without feeling rushed. These changes benefit the entire downtown by creating consistency across all forms of parking and improving visibility of public parking areas, particularly underutilized surface lots.”

In another statement, Noblesville Common Council Member Aaron Smith, who owns a downtown business, noted feedback from the business community.

“Over the past few years, we’ve heard from business owners that parking in downtown Noblesville needed to be simpler and more flexible. These changes deliver, creating more free time on the street, better access to lots and a consistent policy across downtown. Whether you’re a resident, business owner, building owner, or visitor, this is a step in the right direction to make it easier to come downtown and support our local businesses.”

In a news release, Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen identified these changes as part of the Embrace Downtown project, which seeks to keep the area accessible and welcoming. The Republican leader said in a statement, “These parking updates keep downtown accessible and welcoming, which aligns with the goals of the Embrace Downtown project. By adding flexibility, we’re making sure community members and visitors continue to dine, shop and explore our downtown while we make necessary infrastructure upgrades that support the future of downtown Noblesville.”