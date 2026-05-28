Noblesville to host 2-day celebration of bees, honey and art

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WRTV) — The Hamilton County Historical Society will be holding a two-day event dedicated to celebrating bees, honey, art and more on June 5-6.

The society will also be partnering with the Noblesville Lions Club to host Grillin' on the Square on the same days.

Buzz on the Square on the Courthouse Square will have vendors, handmade treats, and activities from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

A spelling bee will be held as part of the event at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The winner of a history-themed scavenger hunt will get a free haircut from a local barber.

Grillin' on the Square has been a long-standing community fundraiser that supports charities throughout Hamilton County. The Lions Club will serve classic backyard barbecue food, including pork chops and hot dogs, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the Lions Club will host a community pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m.

Both events are open to the public. More information can be found online.