Noblesville welcomes King Jugg Brewing to former Bolden’s Dry Cleaners location

NOBLESVILLE — The City of Noblesville has announced that King Jugg Brewing Company will take over the site of the former Bolden's Dry Cleaners.

The family-owned business, which served the community for 63 years, closed its doors in July 2023. The City purchased the property at 151 N. Eighth St. shortly.

Construction for the new brewery is expected to begin in late 2025, with completion anticipated in 2027. King Jugg plans to invest at least $4 million into the redevelopment and will lease the property from the Noblesville Redevelopment Commission.

“Noblesville’s thriving downtown is a family-friendly place where you can shop, dine, and socialize,” said Mayor Chris Jensen. “King Jugg is the right fit for this location, enhancing the spirit of the former Bolden’s site.”

King Jugg Brewing, which operates a brewery in Broad Ripple and a taproom in Fishers, is committed to community engagement. Initiatives such as Bikes for Kids have provided bicycles to local children in need.

City of Noblesville

Key features of the new brewery will include:

6,272 square feet of space

Indoor dining: 2,145 sq. ft.

Outdoor dining: 3,077 sq. ft.

Kitchen: 1,050 sq. ft.

Children’s play area and public art

Residents can look forward to a vibrant addition to downtown Noblesville as King Jugg Brewing prepares to open its doors.